Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $443,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.88. The company had a trading volume of 356,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,772. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

