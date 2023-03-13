Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $770,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after buying an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after buying an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.59. 2,568,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,440,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock worth $2,249,071. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

