Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hess by 8.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 19.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 65.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.07.

Hess Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of HES traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 517,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,399. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.