Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $6.66 on Monday, reaching $192.12. 608,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,524. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.13 and a 200 day moving average of $234.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

