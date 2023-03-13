Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PCT traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.72. 295,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,736. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.