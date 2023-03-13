Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 1,390.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. 972,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,117. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,431,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $227,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,627.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,905 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

