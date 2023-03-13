Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp cut its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,869 shares during the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies makes up 0.5% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned about 0.29% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. 365,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,531. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.64, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

