DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of KSM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.40. 27,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,339. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $10.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

