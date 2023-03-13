DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of KSM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.40. 27,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,339. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $10.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.