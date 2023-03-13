Eagers Automotive Limited (APE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.49 on March 30th

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous final dividend of $0.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagers Automotive news, insider Michelle Prater bought 246,506 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.42 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,815,098.52 ($1,889,327.87). 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

