Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.51. 363,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a market cap of $332.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

