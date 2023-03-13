Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.51. 363,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a market cap of $332.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.92.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
