Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 927,979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 820,247 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $13.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EBC. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 15.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth $99,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

