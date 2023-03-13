Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 0.8% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Eaton worth $260,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Eaton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,108,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,315,000 after purchasing an additional 175,351 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ETN traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.13. 570,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

