Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.16. 238,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

