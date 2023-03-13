Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,077. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.