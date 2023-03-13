EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Raises Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Price Target to $18.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 135,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
