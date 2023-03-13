EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Raises Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Price Target to $18.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 135,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Limbach will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

About Limbach

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Limbach by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

