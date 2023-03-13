EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

