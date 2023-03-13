EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,696. The stock has a market cap of $218.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.26. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $45,657.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,782,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 83,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,461,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,416,129.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 119,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,422 and have sold 7,581 shares valued at $128,942. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willdan Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

