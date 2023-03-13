EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday.
Willdan Group Stock Performance
Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,696. The stock has a market cap of $218.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.26. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Insider Activity at Willdan Group
Institutional Trading of Willdan Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willdan Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
