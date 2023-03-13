Ekso Bionics (EKSO) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ekso Bionics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -109.88% -45.07% -34.09% Ekso Bionics Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ekso Bionics Competitors 57 152 267 4 2.45

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ekso Bionics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 533.80%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics’ rivals have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ekso Bionics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $11.25 million -$9.76 million -1.23 Ekso Bionics Competitors $661.11 million $16.32 million 5.54

Ekso Bionics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ekso Bionics. Ekso Bionics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ekso Bionics rivals beat Ekso Bionics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

