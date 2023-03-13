Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.21 million and approximately $40,697.44 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000911 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00011989 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,335,598 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

