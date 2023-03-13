Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of Elevation Oncology stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 157,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,826. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.61.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
