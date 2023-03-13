Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $36.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

NYSE EBS opened at $9.69 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $485.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 380,668 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

