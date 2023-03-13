Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.