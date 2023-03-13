Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($28.86) to GBX 2,580 ($31.02) in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. 18,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

