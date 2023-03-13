Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.09. 1,049,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,003,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $587.92 million, a P/E ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
