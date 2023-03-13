Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.09. 1,049,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,003,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $587.92 million, a P/E ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 728.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 547.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 694,940 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

