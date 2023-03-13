Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.42.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

UUUU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $871.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.