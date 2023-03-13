Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.42.
UUUU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $871.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.75.
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
