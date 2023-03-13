Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Given New $2.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Energy Vault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE:NRGV opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $373.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.06. Energy Vault has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,302,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

