Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 644,100 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the February 13th total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Eneti Stock Performance

Shares of NETI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 158,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 million. Eneti had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eneti will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Eneti’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eneti by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eneti in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

Further Reading

