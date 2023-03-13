Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Eneti from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE NETI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 156,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,614. The stock has a market cap of $380.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Eneti has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.44. Eneti had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eneti will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eneti by 497.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Eneti by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

