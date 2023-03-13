Eneti (NYSE:NETI) PT Raised to $14.00

Eneti (NYSE:NETIGet Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NETI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Eneti Stock Performance

NETI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. 144,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,377. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Eneti (NYSE:NETIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 52.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Eneti will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eneti by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

