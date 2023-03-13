Eneti (NYSE:NETI) PT Raised to $14.00

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NETI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Eneti alerts:

Eneti Stock Performance

NETI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. 144,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,377. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eneti

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 52.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Eneti will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eneti by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eneti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.