Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $107.80. 212,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,581. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.21.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

