Enlightenment Research LLC Buys 291 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Enlightenment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $106.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.