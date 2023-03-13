Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 3,898 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.66. 3,831,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,566,819. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

