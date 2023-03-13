Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 9,506 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger Stock Performance

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. 1,229,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.