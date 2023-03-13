Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $376,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.

CMG stock traded up $13.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,563.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,245. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,550.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,540.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

