Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $469,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.97. The stock had a trading volume of 713,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.