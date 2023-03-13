Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,965,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. 552,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,186,037. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

