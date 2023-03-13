Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $728,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $323.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $583.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

