Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 133.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley cut their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Enovix Trading Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $10.72. 5,539,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Enovix has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

