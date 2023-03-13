Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

