Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Monday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

