Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Monday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
