Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $7.69 Average PT from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 64,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 189,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 48,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 44,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

