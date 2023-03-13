ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Up to $9.43

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.94. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 536,587 shares.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $670.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

