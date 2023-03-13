EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.10

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 13322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.92% of EVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

