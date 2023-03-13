Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0017

Everdome (DOME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $32.58 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

