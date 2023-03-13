Everscale 1-Day Volume Hits $6.27 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Everscale has a market cap of $173.75 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00423030 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.49 or 0.28594037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,896,634 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

