Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 87,804 shares in the last quarter.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of XELAP opened at $1.93 on Monday. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

