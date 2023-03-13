Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 197.9 days.
Experian Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF remained flat at $34.91 during trading on Monday. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56.
Experian Company Profile
