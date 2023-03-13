Fantom Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $372.74 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fantom has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442169 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.71 or 0.29887726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,154,658 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars.

