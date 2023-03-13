Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.20% of Otis Worldwide worth $52,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.66 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.