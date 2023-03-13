Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $1.12 Billion Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,523,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,968 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 4.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.87% of Philip Morris International worth $1,122,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.10 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

